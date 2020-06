June 24 (Reuters) - WEITZ & LUXENBERG:

* REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MONSANTO ON BEHALF OF AMERICANS WHO HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER AFTER EXPOSURE TO ROUNDUP

* SETTLEMENT BETWEEN MONSANTO AND WEITZ & LUXENBERG IS BEING OVERSEEN BY COURT-APPOINTED MEDIATOR KENNETH FEINBERG

* SAYS DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN ANY WAY IN PROPOSED CLASS SETTLEMENT FOR FUTURE ROUNDUP CLAIMS THAT MONSANTO ALSO ANNOUNCED TODAY