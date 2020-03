March 25 (Reuters) - Weiye Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB763.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB1.78 BILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB30.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB166.4 MILLION

* CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC WILL HAVE A CERTAIN IMPACT ON GROUP

* EPIDEMIC DID NOT HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON FINANCIAL POSITION IN Q1 OF 2020