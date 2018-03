March 14 (Reuters) - Welbilt Inc:

* WELBILT ANNOUNCES NOMINATION OF JAN FIELDS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* WELBILT INC - FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP

* WELBILT - JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27