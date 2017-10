Sept 13 (Reuters) - Welbilt Inc

* Welbilt Inc - on September 7, 2017, co entered into an amendment to credit agreement, dated as of March 3, 2016 - SEC filing

* Welbilt -‍ Interest rate margins for term loan B reduced from 3% to 2.75% per annum for Eurocurrency loans ,from 2% to 1.75% per annum for ABR loans