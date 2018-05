May 7 (Reuters) - Welbilt Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.11 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80 TO $0.90 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 SALES $350.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $329.4 MILLION

* REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S