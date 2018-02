BRIEF-Welbilt Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.47

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Welbilt Inc:

* WELBILT REPORTS SOLID FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80 TO $0.90 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 SALES FELL 3.4 PERCENT TO $365.9 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH BETWEEN 7.0 PERCENT AND 10.0 PERCENT

* Q4 RESULTS INCLUDED $45.5 MILLION TAX BENEFIT DUE TO EFFECTS OF REMEASUREMENT OF U.S. DEFERRED TAX ASSETS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24, REVENUE VIEW $383.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.94 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S