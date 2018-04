April 18 (Reuters) - Welbilt Inc:

* WELBILT INC - ON APRIL 13 CO ENTERED INCREMENTAL REVOLVING FACILITY AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 3, 2016

* WELBILT SAYS PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE REVOLVING COMMITMENTS WERE INCREASED BY $50.0 MILLION TO $275.0 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2HLcFm7] Further company coverage: