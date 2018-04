April 3 (Reuters) - NIKKEI:

* WELCIA HOLDINGS FY OPERATING PROFIT LIKELY ROSE 16% TO ABOUT 28 BLN YEN - NIKKEI

* WELCIA HOLDINGS FY SALES LIKELY ROSE 12 PCT TO ABOUT 695 BLN YEN, 3 BLN YEN HIGHER THAN CO’S FORECAST - NIKKEI

* WELCIA HOLDINGS SAME-STORE SALES GREW ABOUT 6% IN 2018 - NIKKEI