May 20 (Reuters) - WELL Health Technologies Corp:

* WELL HEALTH ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDIVICA INC.; INCREASING ITS EMR FOOTPRINT TO MORE THAN 10,000 PHYSICIANS ACROSS CANADA

* WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP - TOTAL CONSIDERATION PAYABLE BY CO IN CONNECTION WITH ITS ACQUISITION OF INDIVICA IS APPROXIMATELY $6.2 MILLION

* WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP - TRANSACTION WILL BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND