May 5 (Reuters) - WELL Health Technologies Corp:

* WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ANNOUNCES $12.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL COMMON SHARE FINANCING

* WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP - UNDERWRITERS WILL PURCHASE 5.7 MILLION CO’S COMMON SHARES ON A “BOUGHT DEAL” BASIS AT PRICE PER SHARE OF $2.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: