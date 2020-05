May 27 (Reuters) - WELL Health Technologies Corp:

* WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP - MADE A $250,000 INVESTMENT IN PHELIX.AI

* WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP - ENTERED STRATEGIC ALLIANCE AGREEMENT WITH PHELIX.AI

* WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES - GRANTED RIGHTS TO USE & SUBLICENSE PHELIX.AI'S CLINICAL ASSISTANT AUTOMATION SOFTWARE TO COMMUNITY OF OSCAR USERS