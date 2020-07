July 8 (Reuters) - WELL Health Technologies Corp:

* WELL HEALTH TO ACQUIRE CYCURA’S SERVICES DIVISION TO PROTECT PERSONAL HEALTH INFORMATION

* WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WELL, CONTRIBUTING DOUBLE DIGIT EBITDA MARGINS

* WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP - PLANS TO FUND ACQUISITION ENTIRELY WITH CASH ON HAND

* WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP - TOTAL CONSIDERATION PAYABLE BY CO IS ANOUT $2.55 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: