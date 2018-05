BRIEF-Wellcare Health Plans Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $2.47

May 1 (Reuters) - WellCare Health Plans Inc:

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.25

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $10.00 TO $10.30

* WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS - MEDICAID HEALTH PLANS MEMBERSHIP WAS 2.7 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, AND INCREASED BY MORE THAN 3.1 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.82 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $4,646.2 MILLION VERSUS $3,954.2 MILLION

* WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS - MEDICARE HEALTH PLANS MEMBERSHIP WAS 506,000 MEMBERS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND ROSE 42.1 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH MARCH 31, 2017

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $4.69 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MEDICARE HEALTH PLANS PREMIUM REVENUE OF $1.6 BILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED 42.2 PERCENT COMPARED WITH Q1 OF 2017

* MEDICARE PDP MEMBERSHIP WAS ABOUT 1.1 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AND FELL BY 2.4 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH MARCH 31, 2017