FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WellCare says Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.82
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Exclusive
Health
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 9:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-WellCare says Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.82

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - WellCare Health Plans Inc-

* WellCare reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $4.08

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.82

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $8.25 to $8.40

* WellCare Health Plans Inc - ‍increases full-year 2017 guidance​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WellCare Health Plans Inc - ‍Q3 results also include recognition of a $23.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, previously unrecognized tax benefit​

* WellCare - ‍Q3 results include $0.40 per share in additional Florida Medicaid retroactive premium revenue related to benefits for periods before May 2016​

* WellCare - ‍revised FY adjusted earnings per share guidance includes tax benefit of about $0.53/share & $0.40/share related to Florida Medicaid retroactive premium revenue

* WellCare Health - ‍estimated $0.56-$0.65/share impact due to effect of premium deficiency reserve seen to be recorded in Q4 related to contract with Illinois HFS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.