BRIEF-Wellington Drive Technologies Says Monitoring Impact Of 2019 Ncov On Supply Chain Ops

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Wellington Drive Technologies Ltd :

* WELLINGTON DRIVE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - CLOSELY MONITORING IMPACT OF 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (NCOV) ON ITS SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS

* WELLINGTON DRIVE TECHNOLOGIES- AS RESULT OF NCOV EMERGENCY, WELLINGTON IS EXPECTING AN IMPACT ON PRODUCT SUPPLY

* WELLINGTON DRIVE TECHNOLOGIES- EAST WEST VIETNAM FACTORY IS OPEN; HOWEVER PRODUCTION WILL BE IMPACTED BY CHINA-SOURCED COMPONENT SUPPLY SHORTAGES

* WELLINGTON DRIVE TECH- INITIAL FORECASTS INDICATE POTENTIAL RISK TO REVENUE OF ABOUT NZ$6M FROM FEB TO APRIL

* WELLINGTON DRIVE TECHNOLOGIES- NO IMPACT TO 2019 RESULT FROM NCOV RELATED ISSUES WITH REVENUE AND PROFITS EXPECTED TO BE CONSISTENT WITH GUIDANCE

* WELLINGTON DRIVE TECHNOLOGIES - AUTHORITIES INDICATED THAT FACTORY PRODUCTION IN CHINA WILL RESTART TOWARDS END OF FEB INTO MARCH

* WELLINGTON DRIVE TECHNOLOGIES- CURRENTLY ASSUMING RESUMPTION OF NORMAL PRODUCTION AND SHIPPING AROUND END OF APRIL

* WELLINGTON DRIVE TECH-IN PROCESS OF SWITCHING MORE PRODUCTION TO EAST WEST’S VIETNAMESE FACTORY TILL PRODUCTS RESUME SHIPMENT TO, OUT OF CHINA

* WELLINGTON DRIVE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - DOES NOT EXPECT THAT ALL DELAYED SUPPLY WILL BE PERISHABLE

* WELLINGTON DRIVE TECHNOLOGIES- IMPLEMENTED TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS TO,IN MAINLAND CHINA, REDUCING INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

* WELLINGTON DRIVE TECHNOLOGIES- WORKING WITH ALTERNATE SOURCES FOR SOME COMPONENTS TO MITIGATE SOME OF SUPPLY RISK