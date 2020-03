March 27 (Reuters) - Wellington Drive Technologies Ltd :

* WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR.

* DEFERRED NZ$2 MILLION OF CAPEX SPEND

* DUE TO INCREASING UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING COVID-19, WITHDRAWS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)