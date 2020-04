BRIEF-Wellness And Beauty Solutions Executes A Binding HoA With Piggott Investment & Glegra

April 15 (Reuters) - Wellness and Beauty Solutions Ltd :

* EXECUTED A BINDING HOA WITH PIGGOTT INVESTMENT AND GLEGRA TO FORM JV

* JOINT VENTURE TO ENABLE SCALE UP PRODUCTION OF AUSTRALIAN MADE MICRO19 HAND SANITISER PRODUCTS

* JV CO TO BE 50% OWNED BY WNB & 25% OWNED BY EACH OF OTHER SHAREHOLDERS, PIGGOTT INVESTMENTS PTY LTD AND GLEGRA PTY LTD

* SEES JVCO'S ABILITY TO PRODUCE BETWEEN 200,000-500,000 UNITS A MONTH ACROSS VARIOUS PACK SIZES