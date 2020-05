May 11 (Reuters) - Wellness and Beauty Solutions Ltd :

* WELLNESS AND BEAUTY SOLUTIONS- RAISES $1.3 MILLION IN A PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL AND SOPHISTICATED INVESTORS

* WELLNESS AND BEAUTY SOLUTIONS- PLACEMENT AT $0.008 PER SHARE

* WELLNESS AND BEAUTY SOLUTIONS - PLACEMENT OF 163.2 MILLION SHARES AT $0.008 PER SHARE

* WELLNESS AND BEAUTY SOLUTIONS- SPP ANNOUNCED FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS AT SAME PRICE AS PLACEMENT TO RAISE ADDITIONAL $1M