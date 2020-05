May 22 (Reuters) - Wellness and Beauty Solutions Ltd :

* WELLNESS AND BEAUTY SOLUTIONS - UNIT SIGNED AN EXCLUSIVE AGENCY AGREEMENT WITH BRIMAG

* WELLNESS AND BEAUTY SOLUTIONS - DEAL FOR REPRESENTING & SELLING 2 SIGNIFICANT BRANDS IN SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA & HONG KONG

* WELLNESS AND BEAUTY SOLUTIONS - UNDER DEAL, THURSTON AGENCIES TO MARKET, SELL PRODUCTS IN ELLE MAKEUP, ELLE KIDS, ELLE BABY, & MICRO19 BRAND RANGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: