Feb 24 (Reuters) - Wellness and Beauty Solutions Ltd :

* WELLNESS AND BEAUTY SOLUTIONS LTD - WELL PLACED TO AVOID FULL IMPACT OF POTENTIAL CHINA IMPORT ISSUES RELATING TO CORONAVIRUS

* WELLNESS AND BEAUTY SOLUTIONS- WNB HAS NOT EXPERIENCED DELAYS TO PACKAGING TO DATE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* WELLNESS AND BEAUTY SOLUTIONS- EXISTING WNB STOCK PROVIDES SUPPLY PROTECTION IF CHINESE IMPORTS BECOME CONSTRAINED IN REMAINDER OF FY20