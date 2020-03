March 24 (Reuters) - Wellness and Beauty Solutions Ltd :

* TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE NINE IMMERSION CLINICAL SPAS FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES DUE TO COVID-19

* CLINIC STAFF NOTIFIED OF TEMPORARY CLOSURE & HAVE BEEN STOOD DOWN UNTIL IT IS SAFE TO RETURN TO WORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)