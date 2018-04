April 3 (Reuters) - Wellness Lifestyles Inc:

* SAYS HAMED SHAHBAZI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* ‍ON MAY 23, 2018, SHAHBAZI WILL ALSO ACCEPT ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF WELLNESS LIFESTYLES​

* ‍SHAHBAZI WILL ALSO ACCEPT ROLE OF CEO; ALEX READ, CURRENT CEO, WILL THEN ASSUME ROLE OF COO