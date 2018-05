May 23 (Reuters) - Wellness Lifestyles Inc:

* WELLNESS LIFESTYLES INC. PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* WELLNESS LIFESTYLES INC - HAMED SHAHBAZI HAS BEEN APPOINTED, AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY

* WELLNESS LIFESTYLES INC - SHAHBAZI WAS PREVIOUSLY APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY AND CONTINUES TO RETAIN THAT ROLE