April 19 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* WELLS FARGO ANNOUNCES $200 BILLION SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT

* WELLS FARGO & CO - ANNOUNCED IT WILL PROVIDE $200 BILLION IN FINANCING TO SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES AND PROJECTS BY 2030

* WELLS FARGO & CO - MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF THE $200 BILLION IN FINANCING IS FOCUSED ON CLEAN TECHNOLOGY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSACTIONS