FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces plan to refund customers for mortgage rate lock extension fees
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces plan to refund customers for mortgage rate lock extension fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo announces plan to refund customers for mortgage rate lock extension fees

* To reach out to home lending customers who paid fees for mortgage rate lock extensions requested from Sept. 16, 2013, through Feb. 28, 2017​

* ‍Anticipates that first customer communications and refunds will go out in final quarter of this year​

* ‍Total of approximately $98 million in rate lock extension fees were assessed to about 110,000 borrowers during period in question​

* Believes “substantial number” of rate lock extension fees during period in question were appropriately charged under its policy​

* ‍Plan to issue refunds follows internal review that determined a rate lock extension policy implemented in 2013 was not consistently applied​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.