Jan 23 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* WELLS FARGO & COMPANY ANNOUNCES COMMON DIVIDEND AND INCREASED COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORITY

* WELLS FARGO & CO - ANNOUNCED A QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND OF $0.39 PER SHARE

* WELLS FARGO & CO - WELLS FARGO BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO INCREASED COMPANY'S AUTHORITY TO REPURCHASE COMMON STOCK BY AN ADDITIONAL 350 MILLION SHARES