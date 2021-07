BRIEF-Wells Fargo CEO Says "Not Even Thinking About What Life Is Like Without Asset Cap"

July 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* CEO CHARLES SCHARF SAYS “REGARDING OUR WORK ON CONSENT ORDERS AND OTHER REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS, THE WORK REMAINING IS SIGNIFICANT”- CONF CALL

* CEO CHARLES SCHARF SAYS BANK EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 10% ROTCE DURING 2022- CONF CALL

* CEO CHARLES SCHARF SAYS BANK CONTINUES TO TARGET 15% ROTCE “OVER TIME”- CONF CALL

* CFO SAYS BANK MAY BE ABLE TO REPURCHASE MORE THAN THE $18 BILLION INCLUDED IN ITS CAPITAL PLAN OVER THE 4-QUARTER PERIOD

* CFO SAYS WOULD EXPECT TO HAVE ADDITIONAL RESERVE RELEASES IF CURRENT ECONOMIC TRENDS CONTINUE- CONF CALL

* CFO SAYS BANK EXPECTS FY NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE IN RANGE OF FLAT TO -4%- CONF CALL

* CFO SAYS BANK SEEING SIGNS OF GREEN SHOOTS WITH MODEST GROWTH IN PERIOD-END BALANCES VERSUS Q1 IN AUTO, OTHER CONSUMER CREDIT CARD, COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS

* CFO SAYS BANK CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OWN LOCATIONS AND LOCATIONS WITH UPCOMING LEASE EXPIRATIONS FOR CLOSURE AND CONSOLIDATION OPPORTUNITIES

* CFO SAYS BANK EXPECTS Q3 MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS TO DECLINE MODESTLY, ALTHOUGH REFINANCING VOLUMES CAN BE STRONGER THAN CURRENTLY FORECASTED

* CEO SAYS BANK HAS OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH IN “EVERY ONE OF ITS CORE BUSINESSES” - CONF CALL

* CEO SAYS "WE'RE NOT EVEN THINKING ABOUT WHAT LIFE IS LIKE WITHOUT THE ASSET CAP" - CONF CALL