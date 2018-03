March 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* WELLS FARGO & CO - CEO TIMOTHY SLOAN’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $17.6 MILLION VERSUS $13 MILLION IN 2016

* WELLS FARGO & CO SAYS CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $11.9 MILLION VERSUS $9.3 MILLION