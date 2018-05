May 17 (Reuters) -

* WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING SOURCES

* EMPLOYEES IN WELLS FARGO'S "WHOLESALE UNIT", WHICH IS SEPARATE FROM ITS RETAIL BANK, ADDED OR ALTERED INFORMATION WITHOUT CUSTOMERS' KNOWLEDGE - WSJ Source text: (on.wsj.com/2Gr290R) Further company coverage: