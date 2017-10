Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* Wells Fargo learned of an issue associated with a foreign exchange transaction for a single client - Wells Fargo spokeswoman

* Foreign exchange transaction was reviewed, and Wells Fargo took steps to hold accountable individuals who were involved - Wells Fargo spokeswoman

* The departure of employees was not related to issues involving market collusion, front running, or market manipulation - Wells Fargo spokeswoman