BRIEF-Wells Fargo Issues Statement Regarding The Federal Reserve’S Stress Test Feedback

* WELLS FARGO ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING THE FEDERAL RESERVE’S STRESS TEST FEEDBACK

* WELLS FARGO & CO - EXPECTS COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND IN Q3 2020 WILL BE REDUCED FROM CURRENT LEVEL OF $0.51 PER SHARE.

* WELLS FARGO & CO - EXPECTS THAT LEVEL OF Q3 DIVIDEND WILL BE ANNOUNCED WHEN IT RELEASES Q2 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* WELLS FARGO & CO - EXPECTS ITS STRESS CAPITAL BUFFER TO BE 2.5%

* WELLS FARGO & CO - THERE REMAINS GREAT UNCERTAINTY IN PATH OF ECONOMIC RECOVERY

* WELLS FARGO & CO - CO’S “ECONOMIC ASSUMPTIONS HAVE CHANGED SIGNIFICANTLY SINCE LAST QUARTER”

* WELLS FARGO & CO - EXPECT Q2 RESULTS WILL INCLUDE INCREASE IN ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES SUBSTANTIALLY HIGHER THAN INCREASE IN Q1