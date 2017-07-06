BRIEF-Wells Fargo promotes investor relations head Jim Rowe

1 Min Read
July 6 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:
* Wells Fargo forms new stakeholder relations group
* Wells Fargo & Co - investor relations head Jim Rowe promoted to lead new organization
* Wells Fargo & Co - stakeholder relations will be a part of company's chief administrative office, led by hope hardison
* Wells Fargo & Co - new stakeholder relations group will include investor relations (ir), which moves from enterprise finance & information technology
* Wells Fargo & Co - Rowe is in process of naming a new director of investor relations
* Wells Fargo & Co - changes are effective immediately
* Wells Fargo & Co - stakeholder relations group will partner with other groups to build and execute fully-integrated stakeholder relations program
* Wells Fargo & Co - new stakeholder relations group will also include corporate communications and government relations & public policy