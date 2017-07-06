FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 8:13 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Wells Fargo promotes investor relations head Jim Rowe

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* Wells Fargo forms new stakeholder relations group

* Wells Fargo & Co - investor relations head Jim Rowe promoted to lead new organization

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍investor relations head Jim Rowe promoted to lead new organization​

* Wells Fargo & Co - stakeholder relations will be a part of company's chief administrative office, led by hope hardison

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍new stakeholder relations group will include investor relations (ir), which moves from enterprise finance & information technology​

* Wells Fargo & Co - Rowe is in process of naming a new director of investor relations

* Wells Fargo & Co - changes are effective immediately

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍stakeholder relations group will partner with other groups to build and execute fully-integrated stakeholder relations program​

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍new stakeholder relations group will also include corporate communications and government relations & public policy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

