BRIEF-Wells Fargo Reaches Agreement In Principle To Resolve Consolidated Securities Fraud Class Action

May 4 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* WELLS FARGO REACHES AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED SECURITIES FRAUD CLASS ACTION

* WELLS FARGO & CO - SETTLEMENT AMOUNT WAS FULLY ACCRUED AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* WELLS FARGO & CO - AS DISCLOSED IN ITS Q1 FORM 10-Q FILED ON MAY 4, 2018, COMPANY WILL PAY $480 MILLION UNDER AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE

* WELLS FARGO & CO - DENIES CLAIMS AND ALLEGATIONS IN ACTION AND ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO AVOID COST AND DISRUPTION OF FURTHER LITIGATION