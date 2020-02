BRIEF-Wells Fargo Reaches Settlements To Resolve Outstanding DOJ And SEC Investigations Over Sales Practices

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* WELLS FARGO REACHES SETTLEMENTS TO RESOLVE OUTSTANDING DOJ AND SEC INVESTIGATIONS RELATED TO HISTORICAL COMMUNITY BANK SALES PRACTICES

* WELLS FARGO & CO - AS PART OF THIS RESOLUTION, WELLS FARGO HAS AGREED TO MAKE PAYMENTS TOTALING $3 BILLION.

* WELLS FARGO & CO - SETTLEMENT INCLUDES AGREEMENT WITH DOJ RESOLVING CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

* WELLS FARGO & CO - RESOLUTION ALSO COVERS DOJ AND SEC CIVIL INVESTIGATIONS

* WELLS FARGO & CO - AS PART OF AGREEMENT, NO CHARGES WILL BE FILED AGAINST WELLS FARGO PROVIDED WELLS FARGO ABIDES BY ALL TERMS OF AGREEMENT

* WELLS FARGO & CO - HAD FULLY ACCRUED FOR AMOUNT OF SETTLEMENT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* WELLS FARGO & CO - UNDER RESOLUTION CO AGREED TO ESTABLISHMENT OF $500 MILLION FAIR FUND FOR BENEFIT OF INVESTORS HARMED BY CONDUCT COVERED IN AGREEMENT

* WELLS FARGO & CO - $500 MILLION FAIR FUND IS PART OF $3 BILLION SETTLEMENT

* WELLS FARGO- AGREEMENT WITH DOJ RESOLVES CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO SALES PRACTICE ACTIVITIES IN COMMUNITY BANK FROM 2002 - 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: