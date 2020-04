BRIEF-Wells Fargo Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.01

April 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* WELLS FARGO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 NET INCOME OF $653 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $11.3 BILLION, DOWN $999 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) OF $0.01

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $17.7 BILLION, DOWN FROM $21.6 BILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2019

* QTRLY EPS OF $0.01 INCLUDED $0.73 PER SHARE NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM RESERVE BUILD AND IMPAIRMENT OF SECURITIES, DRIVEN BY ECONOMIC AND MARKET CONDITIONS

* QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE OF $13.0 BILLION, DOWN $868 MILLION FROM FIRST QUARTER 2019

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDED AN IMPAIRMENT OF SECURITIES OF $950 MILLION DRIVEN BY ECONOMIC AND MARKET CONDITIONS

* QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS ON LOANS AND DEBT SECURITIES OF $940 MILLION, UP $245 MILLION

* QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS OF $965.0 BILLION, UP $15.0 BILLION, OR 2%, FROM FIRST QUARTER 2019

* QTRLY EPS OF $0.01 ALSO INCLUDED $0.06 PER SHARE NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM THE REDEMPTION OF SERIES K PREFERRED STOCK

* QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS OF 0.38% OF AVERAGE LOANS (ANNUALIZED), UP FROM 0.30%

* QTRLY RESULTS WERE IMPACTED BY A $3.1 BILLION RESERVE BUILD

* QTRLY NONPERFORMING ASSETS INCREASED $759 MILLION, OR 13%, FROM FOURTH QUARTER 2019 TO $6.4 BILLION

* QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 2.58%, UP 5 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR QUARTER

* FOR CUSTOMERS, SUSPENDED RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY FORECLOSURE SALES, OFFERED FEE WAIVERS, & PROVIDED PAYMENT DEFERRALS, AMONG OTHER ACTIONS

* COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.7% AT QUARTER END

* QTRLY MORTGAGE BANKING INCOME WAS $379 MILLION, DOWN FROM $783 MILLION IN FOURTH QUARTER 2019

* RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE) 0.10% AT QUARTER-END VERSUS 12.71% REPORTED LAST YEAR

* PRODUCTION MARGIN ON RESIDENTIAL HELD-FOR-SALE MORTGAGE LOAN ORIGINATIONS10 OF 1.08% IN Q1 2020, DOWN FROM 1.21% IN Q4 2019

* RECORDED $192 MILLION OF HIGHER LOSSES ON VALUATION OF MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ASSET IN QUARTER

* COMMITTED TO USING FINANCIAL STRENGTH TO SUPPORT U.S. ECONOMY, WHILE OPERATING IN COMPLIANCE WITH ASSET CAP UNDER FEDERAL RESERVE CONSENT ORDER

* EFFICIENCY RATIO 73.6% VERSUS 64.4%

* QTRLY MARKET SENSITIVE REVENUE WAS LOSS OF $1.1 BILLION, DOWN FROM GAIN OF $574 MILLION IN FOURTH QUARTER 2019

* QTRLY MARKET SENSITIVE REVENUE WAS DOWN PREDOMINANTLY DUE TO $1.9 BILLION DECLINE IN NET GAINS FROM EQUITY SECURITIES

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33, REVENUE VIEW $19.28 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* THROUGH APRIL 10, RECEIVED MORE THAN 370,000 INDICATIONS OF INTEREST FOR PAYROLL PROTECTION PROGRAM FROM SMALL BUSINESSES CUSTOMERS

* WHILE PERIOD-END ASSETS WERE $1.981 TRILLION, CO CONTINUED TO OPERATE IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE ASSET CAP OF $1.952 TRILLION

* FROM MARCH 9 THROUGH APRIL 10, DEFERRED OVER 1 MILLION PAYMENTS, REPRESENTING $2.8 BILLION OF PAYMENTS FOR LOANS ON BALANCE SHEET

* FOR THE QUARTER, WEALTH AND INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS OF $1.6 TRILLION, DOWN 12% YOY

* OPERATING LOSSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER DECLINED $1.5 BILLION FROM A FOURTH QUARTER THAT INCLUDED ELEVATED LITIGATION ACCRUALS

* UPON ADOPTION OF CECL ON JAN 1 RECOGNIZED $1.3 BILLION REDUCTION IN ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES & CORRESPONDING INCREASE IN RETAINED EARNINGS

* FROM JAN 2 TO MARCH 31, ADDED $3.1 BILLION TO ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES FOR LOANS AND DEBT SECURITIES