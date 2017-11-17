BRIEF-Wells Fargo says Consumer Lending head Franklin Codel dismissed

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo & Co - Franklin Codel, a senior executive vice president and head of its Consumer Lending organization, has been dismissed

* Wells Fargo & Co - expects to announce a permanent successor to head consumer lending by end of year​

* Wells Fargo & Co - ‍in interim, heads of group’s four main lines of business will report to Tim Sloan​

* Wells Fargo- dismissal was result of Codel’s acting in “manner that was contrary” to co’s policies during communication he had with former team member​

* Wells Fargo - ‍reasons for dismissal did not involve business/ operations of Consumer Lending, servicing of customers/ performance or financial results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: