BRIEF-Wells Fargo says Consumer Lending head Franklin Codel dismissed

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo & Co - Franklin Codel, a senior executive vice president and head of its Consumer Lending organization, has been dismissed
* Wells Fargo & Co - expects to announce a permanent successor to head consumer lending by end of year
* Wells Fargo & Co - in interim, heads of group’s four main lines of business will report to Tim Sloan
* Wells Fargo- dismissal was result of Codel’s acting in “manner that was contrary” to co’s policies during communication he had with former team member
* Wells Fargo - reasons for dismissal did not involve business/ operations of Consumer Lending, servicing of customers/ performance or financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: