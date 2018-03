March 1 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* WELLS FARGO & CO - JOHN CHEN, LLOYD DEAN, ENRIQUE HERNANDEZ JR, & FEDERICO PEÑA HAVE DECIDED TO RETIRE AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* WELLS FARGO & CO - ‍BOARD WILL NOMINATE 12 OF ITS CURRENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION AT COMPANY'S ANNUAL MEETING​