Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* Wells Fargo settles 2006 lawsuit related to VA loans

* Wells fargo “denies allegations” in lawsuit but will pay $108 million to U.S. government to resolve claims​

* To settle lawsuit that claimed some VA interest rate reduction refinance loans originated by co should not have been eligible for VA guarantees​