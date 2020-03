BRIEF-Wells Fargo suspends involuntary auto repossessions due to coronavirus outbreak

March 20 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* WELLS FARGO ANNOUNCES AID FOR CUSTOMERS AND COMMUNITIES IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* TEMPORARILY CLOSING SOME BRANCHES, ADJUSTING OPERATING HOURS OF BRANCHES, RELOCATING EMPLOYEES TO BUSIER BRANCHES

* RESPONSE INCLUDES SUSPENDING RESIDENTIAL FORECLOSURE SALES, FEE WAIVERS, ACCELERATION OF $175 MILLION IN DONATIONS TO HELP MOST VULNERABLE

* COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY FORECLOSURE SALES, EVICTIONS AND INVOLUNTARY AUTO REPOSSESSIONS