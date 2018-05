May 22 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* WELLS FARGO’S STEVE ELLIS TO RETIRE; DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION EXECUTIVE LISA FRAZIER JOINS COMPANY TO LEAD INNOVATION

* WELLS FARGO & CO - ELLIS WILL RETIRE IN SEPTEMBER

* WELLS FARGO & CO - IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP

* WELLS FARGO & CO - FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO

* WELLS FARGO & CO - STEVE ELLIS, HEAD OF INNOVATION GROUP, WILL RETIRE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: