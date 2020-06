June 30 (Reuters) - Welltower Inc:

* WELLTOWER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING NOTES

* WELLTOWER - OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $426.2 MILLION OF ITS 3.950% NOTES DUE 2023 & 3.750% NOTES DUE 2023