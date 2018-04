April 26 (Reuters) - Quality Care Properties Inc:

* WELLTOWER INC - ON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY QCP A REVERSE TERMINATION FEE OF $250 MILLION - SEC FILING

* WELLTOWER SAYS ON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, QCP MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO A TERMINATION FEE OF EITHER 1% OR 3% OF ITS EQUITY VALUE Source text: (bit.ly/2r2QkrY) Further company coverage: