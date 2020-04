BRIEF-Welltower Issues Business Update

April 17 (Reuters) - Welltower Inc:

* WELLTOWER ISSUES BUSINESS UPDATE

* WELLTOWER INC - HAS ELECTED TO WITHDRAW ALL COMPONENTS RELATED TO ITS FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* WELLTOWER INC - SINCE APRIL 1, 2020, OCCUPANCY WITHIN SENIORS HOUSING OPERATING PORTFOLIO HAS DECLINED FURTHER

* WELLTOWER INC - BETWEEN MARCH 27, 2020 THROUGH APRIL 3, 2020, OCCUPANCY WITHIN TOTAL SHO PORTFOLIO FELL 0.6% FROM 85.4% TO 84.8%

* WELLTOWER INC - TOTAL SHO PORTFOLIO EXPERIENCED AN ADDITIONAL 0.6% DECLINE TO 84.2% THROUGH APRIL 10, 2020

* WELLTOWER INC - ANTICIPATE FURTHER OCCUPANCY LOSSES GOING FORWARD

* WELLTOWER INC - EXPECT TOTAL SHO PORTFOLIO EXPENSES DURING PANDEMIC TO RISE BY APPROXIMATELY 5% RELATIVE TO ORIGINAL BUDGET

* WELLTOWER - MAINTAINS STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH ABOUT $3.5 BILLION OF NEAR-TERM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY AND NO MATERIAL UNSECURED DEBT MATURITIES UNTIL 2023