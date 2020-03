March 23 (Reuters) - Welltower Inc:

* WELLTOWER OBTAINS COMMITMENT FOR NEW $1.0 BILLION TERM LOAN

* WELLTOWER INC - SUCCESSFULLY OBTAINED A TWO-YEAR UNSECURED TERM LOAN OF $1.0 BILLION

* WELLTOWER INC - WILL HAVE RIGHT TO INCREASE AMOUNT UNDER TERM LOAN UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $200 MILLION

* WELLTOWER - PROCEEDS FROM TERM LOAN WILL BE USED TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER CO'S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM