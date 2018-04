BRIEF-Welltower Reports Q1 Net Income Attributable To Common Stockholders $1.17 Per Share

April 26 (Reuters) - Welltower Inc:

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.99

* QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $1.17 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS HAS BEEN REVISED UPWARD TO A RANGE OF $2.55 TO $2.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SAYS AFFIRMING OUR 2018 NORMALIZED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE OF $3.95 TO $4.05 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT AVERAGE BLENDED SAME STORE NOI GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 1.0%-2.0% IN 2018

* SAYS INCREASING ANTICIPATED DISPOSITION PROCEEDS FROM $1.3 BILLION TO $1.9 BILLION AT A BLENDED YIELD OF 7.0% IN 2018