FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Welltower reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.08
Sections
Featured
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 12:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Welltower reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.08

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Welltower Inc

* Welltower reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.08

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $4.19 to $4.25

* Welltower Inc qtrly ‍seniors housing operating SSNOI grew 4.1% and SS REVPOR grew 3.9%​

* Welltower Inc - ‍increasing SSNOI guidance and now expect average blended SSNOI growth of approximately 2.5%-3% in 2017, up from 2.25%-3%​

* Welltower Inc - ‍outlook for 2017 net income attributable to common stockholders has been revised to a range of $2.09 to $2.15 per diluted share​

* Welltower Inc - ‍anticipate funding additional development of approximately $87 million in 2017 relating to projects underway on September 30, 2017​

* Welltower Inc - ‍now anticipate approximately $2.4 billion of disposition proceeds, up from $2 billion, at a blended yield of 7.4% in 2017​

* Welltower - ‍are increasing 2017 normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders guidance, now expect to report in range of $4.19 to $4.25 per/share​

* Welltower Inc qtrly ‍NAREIT FFO per share $0.80​

* Welltower Inc sees FY 2017 ‍NAREIT FFO per share $3.68 - $3.74​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.