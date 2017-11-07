BRIEF-Welltower reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.08

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Welltower Inc

* Welltower reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.08

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $4.19 to $4.25

* Welltower Inc qtrly ‍seniors housing operating SSNOI grew 4.1% and SS REVPOR grew 3.9%​

* Welltower Inc - ‍increasing SSNOI guidance and now expect average blended SSNOI growth of approximately 2.5%-3% in 2017, up from 2.25%-3%​

* Welltower Inc - ‍outlook for 2017 net income attributable to common stockholders has been revised to a range of $2.09 to $2.15 per diluted share​

* Welltower Inc - ‍anticipate funding additional development of approximately $87 million in 2017 relating to projects underway on September 30, 2017​

* Welltower Inc - ‍now anticipate approximately $2.4 billion of disposition proceeds, up from $2 billion, at a blended yield of 7.4% in 2017​

* Welltower - ‍are increasing 2017 normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders guidance, now expect to report in range of $4.19 to $4.25 per/share​

* Welltower Inc qtrly ‍NAREIT FFO per share $0.80​

* Welltower Inc qtrly ‍NAREIT FFO per share $0.80​

* Welltower Inc sees FY 2017 ‍NAREIT FFO per share $3.68 - $3.74​