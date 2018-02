Feb 22 (Reuters) - Welltower Inc:

* WELLTOWER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.02

* SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS IN A RANGE OF $3.95 TO $4.05 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY NAREIT FFO $0.48

* ‍ANTICIPATE FUNDING DEVELOPMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $297 MILLION IN 2018 RELATING TO PROJECTS UNDERWAY ON DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* ‍EXPECT AVERAGE BLENDED SSNOI GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 1.0%-2.0% IN 2018​

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.05 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S