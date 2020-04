BRIEF-Welltower Says Well-Positioned To Withstand Further Capital Markets Volatility

April 1 (Reuters) - Welltower Inc:

* WELLTOWER ISSUES BUSINESS UPDATE

* WELLTOWER - HAS ABOUT $2.15 BILLION OF CAPACITY UNDER $3.0 BILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, $1.0 BILLION OF CAPACITY UNDER UNDRAWN TERM LOAN

* WELLTOWER INC - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF OVER $300 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* WELLTOWER INC - NO MATERIAL UNSECURED DEBT MATURITIES UNTIL 2023

* WELLTOWER INC - IS WELL-POSITIONED TO WITHSTAND FURTHER CAPITAL MARKETS VOLATILITY

* WELLTOWER INC - WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE FURTHER OPPORTUNITIES TO ENHANCE LIQUIDITY