Feb 13 (Reuters) - Welspun India Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 774.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.49 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 13.98 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 15.01 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS FULL YEAR CAPEX EXPECTED AT 4.5 BILLION RUPEES