April 11 (Reuters) - Wema Bank Plc:

* FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME OF 19.77 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 18.65 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 3.01 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.25 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO